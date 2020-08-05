SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,604. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.70 and its 200 day moving average is $320.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.