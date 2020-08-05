SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.61

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.61 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 10277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $198,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,498 shares of company stock worth $6,512,230. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

