Steris (NYSE:STE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Steris (NYSE:STE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Steris had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.04.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

