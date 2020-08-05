Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Steris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steris has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steris to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Steris alerts:

STE traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $157.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.77. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steris will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.