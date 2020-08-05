Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,959 shares during the period. Sterling Construction makes up approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Sterling Construction worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,995. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

