Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 97,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $570.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

