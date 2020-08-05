Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Receives $55.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.61.
SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 842.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
