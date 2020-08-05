Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

SYKE traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.64. 693,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,679. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

