SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,827. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

