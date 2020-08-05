Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 103,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,860. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $480,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 751,701 shares in the company, valued at $45,169,713.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,654.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,260 shares of company stock worth $2,532,750. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

