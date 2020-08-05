TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

