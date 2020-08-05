Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Target by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

TGT traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.50. 253,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

