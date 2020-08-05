TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,558. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $498.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.43%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

