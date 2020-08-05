TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NYSE TU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in TELUS by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,129,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TELUS by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,949,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,768,000 after buying an additional 837,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 65,942 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

