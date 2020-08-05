Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. 108,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,629. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Derivative

