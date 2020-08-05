Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 843 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 995% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,292 shares of company stock worth $2,451,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.29. 11,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. Generac has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $164.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.