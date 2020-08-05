Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

NASDAQ TRMT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.