Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

TREX stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trex from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.