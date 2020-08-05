U Network (UUU) Price Down 0.7% This Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, U Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $489,134.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

