UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%.

UFPT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. 1,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

