UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

