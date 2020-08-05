Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Plans Dividend of GBX 36.98

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.98 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,667 ($57.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,450.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 43.24 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($65.63).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Barclays raised shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,370 ($53.78) to GBX 5,470 ($67.31) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 5,250 ($64.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,830 ($59.44) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($62.76) to GBX 5,290 ($65.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,871.36 ($59.95).

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

