United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 180,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.