Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

