Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.19. 8,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $183,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

