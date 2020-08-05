Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.19. 8,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.