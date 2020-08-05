Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Up 2.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. The company traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $119.13, approximately 7,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 370,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.42.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 77.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

