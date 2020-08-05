Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. 486,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

