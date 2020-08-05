Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 85.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. 477,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

