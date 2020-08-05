Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.35. 93,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $269.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

