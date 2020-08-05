VNT Chain Market Cap Reaches $3.12 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $192,199.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.01997421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00198376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00081458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00109892 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

