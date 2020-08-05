WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.62. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

