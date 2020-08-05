Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,714,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 484,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workiva by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 111.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workiva by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

