Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 9,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

