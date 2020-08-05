XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,151 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Clorox by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,980 shares of company stock worth $12,542,695. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $238.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.74. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.38.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

