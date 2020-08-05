XML Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 425,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

