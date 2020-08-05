XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 289,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

