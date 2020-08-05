XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $267.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. The company has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

