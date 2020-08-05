XML Financial LLC Sells 9,519 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,098,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 92,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,093,704. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

