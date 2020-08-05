Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 77000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.76, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.37 million for the quarter.

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

