Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 683,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

