Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

MBRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

MBRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,080,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,766. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.