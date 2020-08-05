Zacks: Analysts Expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Kemper posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. 329,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kemper by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kemper by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 65,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.