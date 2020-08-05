Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,855 shares of company stock worth $44,123,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 420,681 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 80.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 258,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,727 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.39. 870,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

