Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) to Hold

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of AMPY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $86,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 198,324 shares of company stock valued at $355,324 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 524,149 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,290,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

