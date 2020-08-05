Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to “Buy”

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

ADRZY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.70.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ANDRITZ AG/ADR had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANDRITZ AG/ADR will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

