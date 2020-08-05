Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,476. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zagg has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine cut Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Earnings History for Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

