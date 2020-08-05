Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,476. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zagg has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Get Zagg alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine cut Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.