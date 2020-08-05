Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 114661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 21,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $1,508,785.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,830,789 shares in the company, valued at $338,203,537.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $106,152.96. Insiders have sold 1,002,525 shares of company stock valued at $64,953,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,860,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

