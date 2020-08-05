Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

ZBH stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. 14,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

