ZMINE (ZMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $359,277.60

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $359,277.60 and approximately $946.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZMINE has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00066176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00291217 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039068 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009424 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

